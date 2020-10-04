TheKnightReport - FLASH SALE: Pay Just $12 For First Year Of The Knight Report Membership!

FLASH SALE: Pay Just $12 For First Year Of The Knight Report Membership!
SAVE OVER $87! Join now for just a buck a month!
We never thought they'd let us offer this deal!
For this week only, you can join TheKnightReport.Net for just $12.00 for the first year of your annual subscription.
That's right, just a dollar a month gets you the best coverage on Rutgers Football and recruiting plus full access to our premium message board.
Use Promo Code: RUReady
Offer valid for new members only. Click here to join: https://rutgers.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RUReady
TERMS: Pay just $12.00 for the first year of your annual subscription.
This offer cannot be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. The discounted price applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. Your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. (Please read the terms of service on the signup page).