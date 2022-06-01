 TheKnightReport - Fredrick Moore Details First Visit To Rutgers, Updates Recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-01 08:18:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Fredrick Moore Details First Visit To Rutgers, Updates Recruitment

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Being located close to New York City is always part of Rutgers' recruiting pitch, but rarely is the school's proximity to the Big Apple the reason a prospect takes a visit On The Banks.

That was the case with one of RU's top wide receiver targets in St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter's Fredrick Moore, though, as the 3-star prospect stopped by campus on Sunday while already planning to be in the area this weekend.

"I came with my two brothers," Moore told The Knight Report. "We went to New York City for the Gervonta Davis fight (on Saturday). It made sense, while we were there to head down to Rutgers on Sunday."

"The campus is very big. I like how organized their campus is. They have like five campuses, it's really big and that stood out to me. I didn't realize how close it was to New York. They were telling me how their business program is strong because their network is so close to New York City. That stood out too."

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}