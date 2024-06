One of the highest ranked prospects on campus this weekend was Class of 2025 offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews from Toms River North High School.

The 6-foot-7, 337-pounds tackle spoke with The Knight Report earlier today about his Official Visit, his commitment timeline and much more.

"The visit was good," Matthews told TKR. "They are pushing very hard for me right now. What stood out most was the fact that they are pushing as hard as any other Big Ten or SEC school that is recruiting me currently."