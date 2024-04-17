Rutgers Women's Basketball's first entry into the transfer portal is also the first to find a home, as former Scarlet Knights guard Erica Lafayette announced her commitment to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate transfer.

She announced her decision on Instagram, as the Baton Rouge-native moves closer to home for her final collegiate season, with the caption:

"they got LAFAYETTE to come to LAFAYETTE 😮‍💨🌶️🔥!!

20 bouta Rock Out yadiggggg!🥰🤝🏿"