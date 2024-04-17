Former Rutgers Women's Hoops G Erica Lafayette commits to UL-Lafayette
Rutgers Women's Basketball's first entry into the transfer portal is also the first to find a home, as former Scarlet Knights guard Erica Lafayette announced her commitment to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate transfer.
She announced her decision on Instagram, as the Baton Rouge-native moves closer to home for her final collegiate season, with the caption:
"they got LAFAYETTE to come to LAFAYETTE 😮💨🌶️🔥!!
20 bouta Rock Out yadiggggg!🥰🤝🏿"
Lafayette was mostly a reserve during her time on the Banks but did have a mini-breakout towards the end of her senior year. In her career, she averaged 3.4ppg, 1.5rpg, and 0.6apg. Towards the end of her final season, she became one of the Scarlet Knights' more consistent deep threats from the perimeter.
Against Michigan State in February, she scored a career-high 20 points with four three-pointers, along with 16 points and four treys against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament.
Much of her impact was felt off the court, as an energizer and leader for a young team. She will bring the same attributes to the Ragin' Cajuns for her final collegiate season close to home, as Lafayette will travel to Lafayette.
--------------------------------------------------------------
