The signing is also a MAAC homecoming for the Huerter family, as both her father Tom and oldest brother Thomas played for Siena in their college days. Her older sister Meghan is also currently a senior at Albany, in the America East conference.

Rutgers Women's Basketball's third entry into the transfer portal has found a new home, as former guard Jillian Huerter has signed with Fairfield, according to a release. Huerter joins the Stags after a breakout season that saw an NCAA Tournament berth and 31-1 regular season, and will have three years of eligiblity.

After spending a year on the scout team at Rutgers, Huerter's freshman year was a solid one as a sharpshooter and one of the more dangerous perimeter threats on the team. She played in all 32 games with 13 starts, averaging 6.9ppg, 2rpg and 1.3apg. Her 57 three-pointers and 37% rate led the team, and when injuries hit the guard room she took on a bigger role that involved more shot creation and playmaking.

There is also familiarity between the two teams, as Rutgers and Fairfield have matched up on the hardwood twice in the past three seasons. In November, the Stags notched their first win in the series with a dominant 78-54 victory at Jersey Mike's Arena en route to an undefeated run in the MAAC, with their only regular season loss coming to Vanderbilt. After earning a 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they matched up with 4th-seeded Indiana. The Stags hung around for a half, trailing only by four at the break, but ultimately the Hoosiers pulled away and won by 34.

Fairfield has a young core and coaching staff, with Carly Thibault-DuDonis entering her third season at the helm. All-MET Rookie of the Year Meghan Andersen and Katy L’Amoreaux, Fairfield's top two guards, will also be entering their sophomore seasons.

Huerter will have plenty of room to grow alongside her teammates in Fairfield as she finds her new collegiate home.