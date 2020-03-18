Although there are no sports going on at the moment, NFL Free Agency is in full swing. So far there have been a ton of moves, with a couple of former Rutgers Football players signing new deals and being moved around the league. Below is a quick summary of which NFL Knights have made some noise (and money) so far in NFL Free Agency. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

JASON MCCOURTY - PATRIOTS EXERCISE CLUB OPTION FOR 2020 DETAILS: One year club option ($2.65M base salary and $800k in per-game bonuses. ($500k signing bonus) THE SKINNY: The former sixth round pick of the 2009 NFL Draft will be returning to the Patriots for at least one more year as the club made the decision recently to pick up his option for the 2020 season. McCourty joined his twin brother Devin on the Patriots before the start of the 2018 season has revived his career in Foxborogh. Last season he was one of three Patriots to rank in the top-20 for PFF coverage grade among all NFL defensive backs. Look for him and the Patriots to have another big year on defense.

DEVIN MCCOURTY - RESIGNED WITH PATRIOTS FOR TWO YEARS DETAILS: Two years for $23M ($17M guaranteed) THE SKINNY: As long as they could work out the money, there was no real worry that the two-time pro bowler and three-time Super Bowl champ wouldn’t return to the Patriots. McCourty is coming off a big year where he helped captain one of the top defenses in the league as he finished last season second on the team with five interceptions. As TKR just mentioned above, look for another big year from one of the best safeties in the league.

DURON HARMON - TRADED FROM PATRIOTS TO LIONS DETAILS: Harmon for a late round pick THE SKINNY: The former 2013 team captain spent seven seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. Harmon was never a full-time starter at safety in his seven years with the Patriots, but with the move to the Lions it appears he will now be the starting strong safety with last year’s starter Tavon Wilson an unrestricted free agent.

ANTHONY CIOFFI - SIGNED WITH NEW YORK JETS DETAILS: Two years for 1.39M ($610k in year one / $780k in year two) THE SKINNY: The former Rutgers defensive back spent the past two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa RedBlacks. In those two seasons, Cioffi appeared in 33 total games and finished with 97 total tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. The Jets have a couple of different safeties under contract so it will likely come down to Fall camp to see if Cioffi can earn himself a spot on the final roster or not.

