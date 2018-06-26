WEST ORANGE -- New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty shows his face and helps out at a lot of football camps every summer where he gets to talk to kids and instruct them how to do drills on the gridiron.

Monday was no different for the former Rutgers All-Big East first team pick at cornerback as he was on the campus of Seton Hall Prep in West Orange at the Injury Prevention Camp.

Before the full day of football activities and a talk with surgeons from the New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute got going, McCourty was kind enough to chat with The Knight Report about his twin brother, Jason, joining him on the Patriots after all these years, the Scarlet Knights football program, and more.

Devin, a first round NFL Draft pick in 2010 by New England, has enjoyed all the glory and success as he is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowler, and a three-time Second team All-Pro selection. Meanwhile, Jason hasn’t been as lucky as the 2009 sixth round pick by the Tennessee Titans hasn’t racked up any accolades or even made playoffs once.

But now, after a trade between the Cleveland Browns, who Jason played for last year, and the Patriots, the Nyack, N.Y. dynamic duo are whole again for the first time since 2009 at Rutgers.

“It’s a good feeling,” Devin said on his brother joining him in the NFL. “It’s kind of like throwing it back to the college days. I think that’s always been a dream of ours to be able to go through his process. It’s kind of unique that it’s happening now. I think so much of our growth and we became individual players and leaders has been separate, and now to bring it together in his 10th year and my ninth year, we expect to have a lot of fun this year.”