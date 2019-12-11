Melton is now the eighth New Jersey prospect in the recruiting class and will be the third Cedar Creek product on the team when he enrolls next year.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback announced his decision to flip to Rutgers on social media today, announcing it in the form of a tweet.

Class of 2020, Cedar Creek (NJ) athlete Malachi Melton has flipped from Purdue and is now committed to Rutgers.

The three-star South Jersey product actually took an official visit to campus back in June, where he connected really well with one of the Scarlet Knights top defensive backs.

"The visit was great," Melton told TKR. "I got a chance to spend a lot of time with the guys on the team. I was hanging with a lot of the younger guys, particularly the freshmen and sophomores. I spent a lot of time with my player host Avery (Young). I didn't really know him at all before the visit and we ended up spending a couple hours one night just talking football and recruiting. He's a real funny dude too and we didn't stop laughing the whole visit."

Melton is currently ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and the No. 22nd player in the state of New Jersey. He is now the fourth highest commitment in the class just behind Bryan Felter, Evan Simon and Ahmirr Robinson.

Stay tuned for more on Melton right here on The Knight Report!