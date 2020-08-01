FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

August 1st marks the first day that schools can officially offer scholarships, so today you’ll see social media flooded with tons of pictures and graphics as prospects celebrate the news of earning their official offer.

Here’s a look at what the Rutgers Football official offer looks like, along with updates on which recruits have posted that they have received one.

**REMINDER IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO POST THE OFFER, SO SOME COMMITS/TARGETS MIGHT RECEIVE ONE BUT NOT POST IT**