First look at Rutgers Football's official scholarship for the 2021 class
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
August 1st marks the first day that schools can officially offer scholarships, so today you’ll see social media flooded with tons of pictures and graphics as prospects celebrate the news of earning their official offer.
Here’s a look at what the Rutgers Football official offer looks like, along with updates on which recruits have posted that they have received one.
**REMINDER IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO POST THE OFFER, SO SOME COMMITS/TARGETS MIGHT RECEIVE ONE BUT NOT POST IT**
August 1st marks the first day that schools can officially offer scholarships, so today you’ll see social media flooded with tons of pictures and graphics!— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) August 1, 2020
Here’s a look at what the #Rutgers official offer looks like via @brayfox04 IG story. pic.twitter.com/N7ltzWc2Mi
Thankful... #Chop21 pic.twitter.com/rb7CJP1uwD— Juice👑 (@_skylerbell5) August 1, 2020
Official!! 🪓🪓 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/577ZpGBxkS— Cam’Ron Stewart (@CamStewartt11) August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
2021 defensive back @cinco_agent also posted his #Rutgers official offer on IG.— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) August 1, 2020
👤 | https://t.co/sbdPSH5Aaa pic.twitter.com/yrWDBF4QH1
2021 Union (NJ) ATH @desmondIgbinos1 posted his #Rutgers official offer on his IG story.— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) August 1, 2020
👤 | https://t.co/OGo0MxGQCh pic.twitter.com/4QpP7ODGT7
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board