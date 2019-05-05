FILM ROOM: Rutgers getting a potential starter in McLane Carter
NAME: McLane CarterPOSITION: Pro-Style QuarterbackHeight /Weight: 6-foot-3 / 235-poundsHIGH SCHOOL: Tyler Junior College (Gilmer, TX)PREVIOUS SCHOOL: Texas Tech University
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news