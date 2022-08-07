Evan Simon brining confidence to the QB competition

"Summer was good. Working out with coach (Jay) Butler all summer was great. Working out with the offense and the whole team sometimes especially was good as well."

"It was good. There was a lot of energy," Simon said. "It's been a while since we been out here and we had fun.

Simon, in an interview on Wednesday, said the first day of camp was a great start, and he is coming off of a summer full of development.

The sophomore played in six games in 2021, and is in a battle with Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral. A starter likely won't be named toward the end of training camp if not just a few days prior to the season opener at Boston College on Sept. 3.

Evan Simon right in the thick of the quarterback competition that is going on for Rutgers Football.

After not playing in 2020, Simon completed 16-of-28 passes for 145 yards last fall. He helped the offense to two touchdown drives and had seven completions for 86 yards against Maryland. He also was a perfect 5-for-5 against Ohio State.

From the end of spring practice (he was 12-for-19 for 109 yards in the Scarlet-White Game), Simon improved his accuracy.

"I wanted to really locate the ball better. You can never be too good at that, and I worked on being a leader as well."

As camp gets underway, Simon is ready to take over the reigns.

"I feel very good. I'm feeling confident," Simon said. "I had a full offseason with coach Gleeson, and we really made the most of it."

Having that confidence is key. Head coach Greg Schiano said all three main signal callers believe they can win the job, which is the first step. They also help each other on and off the field.

“There's a great competition,” Schiano said. “I think all three quarterbacks believe they're going to be the quarterback, which is number one, right? You have to believe that if it's ever going to happen. And they all help each other. They're in an intense competition, yet I've witnessed Noah tutoring all the other guys or Austin Albericci going over plays.

"That's what's special about the game of football and what happens in our program at Rutgers. So who knows who's gonna be the guy? I don't know. Might be two guys, maybe one guy. We will let that play out. You got to have the ingredients for something good to be made, and we have the ingredients. Now we just gotta figure it out.”

Simon, Vedral, and Wimsatt are going to go toe to toe over the next month, and the Manheim, PA. native is known as the "sleeper" in the race per Schiano at Big Ten Football Media Days.

Simon is going to use his confidence and belief as fuel, but he's also going to provide assistance to the others as Schiano alluded to.

"That's very true, I try my best not focus on anybody. I just take it day by day," Simon said.

"The quarterback spot is a very important position, and we all have to be leaders. We cooperate and we're really good towards each other. We try and lift each other up."