Published Sep 4, 2024
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football is now 1-0, after a big time 44-7 victory over Howard this past Thursday night.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAMELIKELIHOOD OF VICTORYCHANGE FROM LAST WEEK

September 7th vs. Akron

89.4%

-1.2%

September 21st @ Virginia Tech

46.8%

-4.1%

September 27th vs. Washington

42.9%

-14.1%

October 5th @ Nebraska

27.5%

-15.3%

October 12th vs. Wisconsin

50.4%

-5.2%

October 19th vs. UCLA

61.4%

-0.1%

October 29th @ USC

20.4%

-3.6

November 9th vs. Minnesota

62.0%

-7.4%

November 16th @ Maryland

26.2%

-18.7%

November 23rd vs. Illinois

55.7%

-11.3%

November 30th @ Michigan State

55.5%

-3.6%

--------------------------------------------------------------

