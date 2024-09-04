in other news
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Howard
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against Howard on Thursday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Howard postgame
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week one victory over Howard.
Rutgers Football takes down Howard 44-7 to start 2024 season
Rutgers Football earns victory in season opener against Howard on Thursday night.
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Howard Bison
Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Howard game thread here.
Season Predictions for the 2024 Rutgers Football season
Our staff at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Rutgers Football's upcoming 2024 season.
Rutgers Football is now 1-0, after a big time 44-7 victory over Howard this past Thursday night.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.
--------------------------------------------------------------
