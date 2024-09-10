Rutgers Women's Hoops lands commitment from 2025 center Precious Wheeler

The New Jersey native profiles as a strong rim protector and post-up big, which projects to be a need as the Scarlet Knights are set to lose forwards Chyna Cornwell and Destiny Adams to graduation following this season.

Rutgers Women's Basketball and Head Coach Coquese Washington kicked off its 2025 recruiting class landing a local talent, as Franklin High School (NJ) center Precious Wheeler announced her commitment to the program on her Instagram on Tuesday night.

Wheeler held scholarship offers from several local schools including Seton Hall, Colgate, Monmouth, and Temple. The Pirates and Raiders appeared to be pursuing her alongside the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-3 center plays on the grassroots circuit with the NJ Demons AAU program, and is entering her senior season at Franklin High School. In her first two seasons with the Warriors, she averaged 6.9ppg and 6.1rpg. She began to broke out in 2022-23 as a sophomore, averaging 9.9ppg and 7.5rpg on a Franklin team that made the Somerset County Tournament semifinals. She was also effective in protecting the rim, as in her two seasons with the Warriors she averaged 2.3 blocks per game. Her block production soared as a sophomore, blocking one more shot per game, upping her averages from 1.8 to 2.8 per game.

The Rutgers coaching staff first offered Wheeler in May of 2023, and she committed after visiting the program this week.