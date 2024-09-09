Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Two

With that being said, let's take a look where Rutgers could end up this winter.

Now the program is hoping to build on last year with another postseason appearance in 2024 and several top bowl projections have the Scarlet Knights in their way too early projections.

Rutgers Football is fresh off their second victory of the season after defeating Akron on Saturday by a final score of 49-17.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Detroit Bowl - Toledo vs. Rutgers

(December 26th - Detroit, Michigan)

This game would mark the first ever matchup between the two programs, however this would be the second time that the Scarlet Knights have participated in the bowl. Rutgers defeated North Carolina 40-21 in the inaugural Detroit Bowl back in 2014.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Louisville vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

This game would set up an old rematch of former Big East and American Athletic Conference mates between two programs that went back and forth over the years. Rutgers currently leads the series all time 7-6, but Louisville has won the last four games against one another.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Clemson vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

This would be another first for the Scarlet Knights, as they've never faced off against Clemson on the gridiron. This would be the Scarlet Knights first time participating in this bowl and the Tigers second time, as they lost to USF 31-26 back in 2010 when it was still called the Meineke Car Care Bowl.

ESPN (David Bonagura): Duke's Mayo Bowl - Notre Dame vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Another one for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but this one would set up a rematch of the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl where Notre Dame went on to win 29-16. The Fighting Irish also lead the all-time series, beating the Scarlet Knights in all four matchups.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina State vs. Rutgers

(January 3rd - Charlotte, North Carolina)

Another bowl game rematch, as Rutgers and NC State faced off against each other once before in the then 2008 Papa John's Bowl (now Birmingham Bowl). The Scarlet Knights went on to win that game by a final score of 29-23.