Published Sep 10, 2024
2024 Rutgers Football Printable Depth Chart
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
College Football programs all across the country have stopped releasing depth charts and Rutgers Football joined that crowd last season.

However there is no need to fear because after a few games, we here at The Knight Report have decided to put out a printable version of an unofficial Rutgers Football depth chart.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE PDF FILE or check out the sheet embedded below.

