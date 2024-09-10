2024 Rutgers Football Printable Depth Chart

College Football programs all across the country have stopped releasing depth charts and Rutgers Football joined that crowd last season.
However there is no need to fear because after a few games, we here at The Knight Report have decided to put out a printable version of an unofficial Rutgers Football depth chart.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE PDF FILE or check out the sheet embedded below.
