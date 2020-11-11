ESPN FPI projects remaining Rutgers Football 2020 schedule
This past weekend the Rutgers Football team suffered another tough loss this week as they lost 49-27 to the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite the back to back losses, the Scarlet Knights are still favored in two of the team's final five games.
PREVIOUS FPI PERCENTAGES: WEEK ONE | WEEK TWO | WEEK THREE
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2020 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
Nov. 14th: vs. Illinois
|
72.4%
|
+15.6%
|
Nov. 21st: vs. Michigan
|
30.3%
|
+15.9%
|
Nov. 28th: @ Purdue
|
31.6%
|
+5.2%
|
Dec. 5th: vs. Penn State
|
23.5%
|
+13.9%
|
Dec. 12th: @ Maryland
|
55.3%
|
-14.9%
--------------------------------------------------------------
