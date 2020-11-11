 ESPN FPI projects remaining Rutgers Football 2020 schedule
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

ESPN FPI projects remaining Rutgers Football 2020 schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals

This past weekend the Rutgers Football team suffered another tough loss this week as they lost 49-27 to the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite the back to back losses, the Scarlet Knights are still favored in two of the team's final five games.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2020 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Nov. 14th: vs. Illinois

72.4%

+15.6%

Nov. 21st: vs. Michigan

30.3%

+15.9%

Nov. 28th: @ Purdue

31.6%

+5.2%

Dec. 5th: vs. Penn State

23.5%

+13.9%

Dec. 12th: @ Maryland

55.3%

-14.9%

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}