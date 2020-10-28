 ESPN FPI projects remaining Rutgers Football 2020 schedule
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 05:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

ESPN FPI projects remaining Rutgers Football 2020 schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

This past weekend the Rutgers Football team opened up the 2020 season with a 38-27 victory over Michigan State and the folks at ESPN took notice. In all but one of the final seven games of the season, the Scarlet Knights' chances of winning took a jump.

Thanks to the ESPN FPI, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2020 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

Oct 31st: vs. Indiana

23.9%

+5.3%

Nov. 7th: @ No. 5 Ohio State

1.8%

+0.2%

Nov. 14th: vs. Illinois

57.9%

+16.4%

Nov. 21st: vs. No. 18 Michigan

14.4%

-4.4%

Nov. 28th: @ Purdue

30.2%

+4.8%

Dec. 5th: vs. No. 8 Penn State

10.2%

+3.2%

Dec. 12th: @ Maryland

75.6%

+19.4%

{{ article.author_name }}