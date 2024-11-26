Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
ESPN BPI predicts Rutgers Basketball's remaining 2024-25 schedule
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Thanks to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college basketball game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the BPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Here are the BPI's complete game-by-game projections for the Rutgers Basketball program and the Scarlet Knights' possible final regular-season record using those numbers.

The College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
MATCHUPCHANCES OF WINNINGDIFFERENCE FROM LAST WEEK

vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Neutral)

54.3%

+1.0%

vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (Neutral)

16.6%

-4.0%

vs. TBD (Neutral)

.

.

@ Ohio State Buckeyes

15.8%

-5.7%

vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

52.7%

-3.9%

vs. Seton Hall Pirates

70.8%

-3.4%

vs. Princeton Tigers (Neutral)

62.1%

+3.8%

vs. Columbia Lions

88.9%

-3.1%

@ Indiana Hoosiers

25.1%

-3.4%

vs. Wisconsin Badgers

39.5%

-9.1%

vs. Purdue Boilermakers

32.6%

-8.4%

vs. UCLA Bruins

40.6%

-6.0%

@ Nebraska Cornhuskers

22.9%

-7.6%

@ Penn State Nittany Lions

27.7%

-3.3%

vs. Michigan State (Neutral)

41.9%

-4.6%

@ Northwestern Wildcats

28.0%

-0.6%

vs. Michigan Wolverines

46.9%

-4.8%

vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

35.4%

-4.0%

@ Maryland Terrapins

19.4%

-2.3%

vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

56.7%

-3.0%

@ Oregon Ducks

24.5%

-4.0%

@ Washignton Huskies

41.0%

-2.9%

vs. USC Trojans

61.2%

-2.7%

@ Michigan Wolverines

23.3%

-3.7%

@ Purdue Boilermakers

14.3%

-5.0%

vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

67.2%

-3.8%

