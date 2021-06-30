Elite 11 Finals on tap for Rutgers 2022 QB commit Gavin Wimsatt

The four-star will compete against 19 others at the event which runs from June 30-July 3. Five quarterbacks, including Wimsatt, are committed to Big Ten programs.

Wimsatt earned an invite to the Finals back in May after performing well at the Elite 11 Regionals in Nashville, TN.

The prestigious quarterback event has featured numerous starting NFL signal caller of the years as well as Heisman Trophy winners. Over the years, the competition has seen 12 of the last 13 Heisman Trophy winners that were quarterbacks come through either the Elite 11 Finals or Regionals.

Wimsatt is the Scarlet Knights' highest-rated quarterback recruit all-time. The Owensboro, KY. native is ranked No. 1 in the state, No. 3 as a dual-threat style thrower, and No. 65 nationally at all positions.

“Gavin has unlimited potential," Owensboro High head coach Jay Fallin told TKR. "He’s listed as a dual-threat quarterback and the average fan will say he runs the ball primarily – that’s not the case. He has all of the skills of a pocket passer. He can stay in the pocket, obey the rush, keep his eyes downfield, make his progressions one through five and he knows what the defense is giving him. If it breaks down, then he can take off and run. He has a rocket arm, he can flick it 50-60 yards or crow hop and throw it over 70. He has the touch to make short passes too. He’s the total package.”

Below is the list of all participants in the Elite 11 Finals.

Drew Allar, Medina (OH), Committed to Penn State

Devin Brown, Queen Creek (AZ), Committed to USC

Jacurri Brown, Lowndes (GA), Committed to Miami

Tevin Carter, Kirby (TN), Uncommitted

AJ Duffy, IMG Academy (FL), Committed to Florida State

Nick Evers, Flower Mound (TX), Committed to Florida

Quinn Ewers, Southlake Carroll (TX), Committed to Ohio State

Holden Geriner, Benedictine (GA), Committed to Auburn

Katin Houser, St. John Bosco (CA), Committed to Michigan State

Walker Howard, St. THomas More (LA), Committed to LSU

Tayven Jackson, Center Grove (IN), Committed to Tennessee

Nate Johnson, Clovis (CA), Uncommitted

Cade Klubnik, Westlake Austin (TX), Committed to Clemson

Maalik Murphy, Serra (CA), Committed to Texas

Zachary Pryon, Pinson Valley (AL), Committed to Baylor

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy (TN), Uncommitted

Ty Simpson, Westview (TN), Committed to Alabama

AJ Swann, Cherokee (GA), Committed to Maryland

Conner Weigman, Bridgeland (TX), Committed to Texas A&M

Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro (KY), Committed to Rutgers

Stay tuned for more info on Wimsatt and the Elite 11 Finals.

