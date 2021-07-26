There are double the amount of freshmen on the Rutgers football team and in all the other programs in the country as everybody got their year of eligibility back.

A good amount of the freshmen contributed last season whether it was on offense, defense, and special teams, and even more could see time on the field in 2021.

With that said, here are eight total freshmen to watch as the Scarlet Knights get ready for training camp. Four players will be from the 2020 class and four will be from the 2021 class.

*TKR is putting together multiple preview lists, and some players who are featured in another post like offensive lineman Hollin Pierce won't be expanded on here.*

