Drew Singleton, Billy Taylor discuss Rutgers Pro Day

With the NFL Draft set to kick off April 28, Rutgers held its Pro Day on Tuesday with several players hoping to hear their name called and begin their journey at the next level, including linebacker Drew Singleton and long snapper Billy Taylor. “A lot of people get anxious and get themselves hyped up for this,” Singleton said. “You’re supposed to be excited and ready to go but you want to take it just like how you would take anything else just how you would take the field.”

Coming off a senior season in which he played in all 13 games and made nine starts for the Scarlet Knights, the Newark native feels this process has helped him grow a lot as a player. “It’s been a journey for me, I learned a lot about myself and matured a lot throughout this process,” Singleton added. “I don’t stress at all honestly, God’s already written my story so I put it in His hands and wherever I go is wherever I go.” Singleton also believes playing for head coach Greg Schiano helped him prepare for whatever the next chapter of his life brings. “Playing for coach Schiano was a blessing,” he said. “Just for me developing as a young man and athlete, he instilled so much into me and I honestly can’t thank him enough for that.” While Singleton has not heard back from any teams thus far, he will continue to work hard in order to be prepared for the day his number is called. “I haven’t talked to any teams as of yet,” he said. “Next step is to keep training, staying in shape, and waiting for that phone call.”