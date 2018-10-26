Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Don Bosco HC Mike Teel talks performance of Berger, Monangai

Mioitzjsf9onmldanxqn
NorthJersey.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Rutgers 2020 target Jalen Berger and his partner in crime Kyle Monangai helped Don Bosco Prep (NJ) lay the hammer on DePaul Catholic (NJ) 59-28 on the road in Week 7. The duo combined for 483 yards...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}