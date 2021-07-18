With training camp only a few weeks away, some of the Rutgers Football team is working to get in as many reps as possible before it comes down to the real deal stuff with the coaching staff.

Just the other day a photo surfaced on social media of a couple of the Scarlet Knights defensive linemen working with one of the best defensive line trainers around in Leeroy Thompson aka coach L.T.

The Knight Report has done interviews with coach Thompson in the past, but for those of you that don’t know him, coach Thompson runs Complete Players INC. The company is something that coach L.T. started in order to help better develop high school, college and even NFL defensive linemen and get them better at their craft.

Recently guys such as Shawn Collins, Mohamed Toure and Ifeanyi Maijeh went to him to get some reps in, improve their game and the rest is history.

