Adams was the lone Scarlet Knight representative on an All-Big Ten team, and joined Penn State's Ashley Owusu, Michigan State's DeeDee Hagemann, and Maryland's Jakia Brown-Turner as the second-teamers to be selected only by the coaches. Adams was also nominated as an honorable mention by the media.

In her first season as a Scarlet Knight, Adams has become one of the team's most important players on both ends of the floor, leading the team in scoring and rebounding since conference play began. She finished second in scoring overall after playing in all 31 games, averaging 15.4 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Manchester, New Jersey native and former McDonald's All-American opted to return home to play at Rutgers after two years at North Carolina.

She has also adjusted midseason to becoming the primary option on offense, as she has become the focal point in the midst of leading scorer Kaylene Smikle's absence. She has scored 20 points or more seven times this season, six of which came during Big Ten play, including a career-high 33 against Penn State in January.

The junior forward will have one more season on the Banks next season and will be a senior veteran on a team projected to have many underclassmen.