 Defensive Back Naijee Jones enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-01 09:40:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Defensive Back Naijee Jones enters transfer portal

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Tuesday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football defensive back Naijee Jones has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish hid collegiate career elsewhere.

Sign up for TKR premium and get your first year for $20.21!

Bordner originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

During his five seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Jones appeared in 26 total games where he accumulated 38 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

He will now have one year of eligibility left to play elsewhere. Stay tuned for more on Jones and other Rutgers Football transfer portal news right here on The Knight Report!

2021 RFOOTBALL TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

TBD

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

TBD

OL

Brendan Bordner

TBD

DB

Darius Gooden

TBD

DB

Naijee Jones

TBD

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}