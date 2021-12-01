Defensive Back Naijee Jones enters transfer portal

On Tuesday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football defensive back Naijee Jones has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish hid collegiate career elsewhere.

During his five seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Jones appeared in 26 total games where he accumulated 38 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

He will now have one year of eligibility left to play elsewhere. Stay tuned for more on Jones and other Rutgers Football transfer portal news right here on The Knight Report!