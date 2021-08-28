Defensive back Kessawn Abraham is all set to enter year four with Rutgers Football and feels the team has gotten much better over the past year.

“Camp has been great,” Abraham told TKR. “All the guys have been working real hard, just working to CHOP every single day. Collectively we have a great group of guys and we all focus on the fine, little details everyday just trying to get better.”

