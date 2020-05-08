"It's great to be back at Rutgers," Smith said. "You know, my family and I are excited to move back. It's kind of been a place where we always considered home. We had a great time there the first time around. It's great to be back with coach Schiano and the staff and he's put together. We're excited to start moving forward, and hopefully get back on campus sooner than later and start to build this thing back to where we want it to go."

"Robb is one of the best defensive coaches I've had the pleasure of working with," said Schiano in a statement almost four months ago. "We are fortunate to have him joining our staff. He works tirelessly to develop players and help them reach their full potential. We are excited to have him and his family back home."

Smith was previously at Rutgers from 2009-2012. He served as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in that 2012 season when the team finished fourth in the nation in points allowed (14.2), sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (95.2), 10th in total defense (311.6 yards per game) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Smith, who held the title of special teams coordinator with the Scarlet Knights for three years in addition to various position duties including linebackers and cornerbacks, also coached with Schiano with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in the NFL.

Schiano, Smith said, is the main reason why he returned to Rutgers after spending 2019 as an analyst for Texas A&M.

"I think the big thing was we came back to Rutgers because of coach Schiano. I don't think there's a guy in the world that I feel more philosophically aligned with in terms of how to run a program and develop young men, so it's awesome to be a part of that," Smith said. "My kids were young elementary school kids when we left here and even in preschool and they kind of always consider Rutgers home. We're excited to be back in the state of New Jersey.

"I think the biggest thing that it's been great since we've been back, and I think it's really generated a lot of interest from the fans, is that we are in the Big Ten and Rutgers has made a commitment now to win championships. That's because of coach and that's why I'm here. I know that he wouldn't be doing this if he didn't feel he was in a place where you can develop young men and with championships. And that's why we're excited to do that."

Even after he went on to the Bucs or when he was with Arkansas from 2014-16 as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach or when he was at Minnesota as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2017-18 or even last year, Smith always watched the Scarlet Knights when he could.

"I'd be lying if I tell you I didn't. I've been at other stops, Tampa Bay, Arkansas, Minnesota, and I always followed Rutgers. It has a special place in my heart," Smith said. "It's kind of where I got a chance to cut my teeth in coaching, so if I saw a game on TV I didn't go pass it. But at the same point time I don't want that to necessarily affect opinions and give your guys a clean slate on the field."

Since he's last been in Piscataway, Smith has been at multiple spots and found success each time. And since that time, he's changed as a coach.

"I'm a big believer that you just got to learn and you got to grow on a daily basis," he said. "There's obviously been some ups and downs since I was here at Rutgers last but I think you're just seeing some different ways of doing things and different perspectives. Coach and I have obviously stayed in great contact through the years and we talk a lot of football but to be apart for a little bit and come back together, especially with the other guys on the staff, it's been great just.

"Not that our core philosophies have changed but maybe we look at things a little bit differently at times but that's part of natural growth as part of tweaking the system and. I think you got to grow and learn and. Coach has really put me in a good position as he surrounded our defensive staff with who I think are really good people and that makes it fun to work and grow and learn together."

The 2012 season at Rutgers was an historic one as the defense gave up just 91 points against seven Big East opponents, ranking as the eighth-lowest tally in conference history. Rutgers held opponents to 95.2 rushing yards per game, only the third time in school history it kept the opponent average below 100 yards.

How do the Scarlet Knights rekindle that success?

"It's the culture and it's the people within the organization and right now I think we have the best behind the world to believe us in coach Schiano," Smith said. "I think he's done a tremendous job with our players in terms of building the culture and it ultimately comes down to getting the best players on the field and that and that's what we're working for. The eight, nine wins and going to bowl games and putting players in the net you know in the National Football League, that's really that's a result.

"Really what drives that is the process and the culture, and I think coach has done a fantastic job just kind of, you know, outlining our way of life within the program and as we keep, you know, driving towards that on a daily basis or chopping towards that on a daily basis. I think we will all be very pleased with the results down the road."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.