DE Mike Tverdov reflects on Rutgers' 2021 season

"This wasn't what we were looking forward today," Rutgers senior defensive end Mike Tverdov said. "And the bottom line is Maryland played the better game and today just wasn't our day. It's definitely upsetting. Some guys, this was their last game. Just didn't go away today."

The Rutgers football team and Maryland squared off in the regular season finale. The winner went to a bowl game while the loser saw its season likely end.

Minutes before kickoff, the Scarlet Knights held their Senior Day ceremony that saw 34 players get recognized. One of them was Tverdov, a fifth-year senior.

Normally players who are in their fifth year are done with college football unless they get a special waiver from the NCAA for medical reasons because of injuries. This time, Tverdov has a chance to return to Rutgers for one last ride due a blanket waiver because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tverdov went through the Senior Day line.

"Yeah, coach Schiano gave everybody the opportunity to get honored on Senior Day, so I took advantage of that," the Union, N.J. native said.

Tverdov said he will talk the pros and cons over with the coaches and his family about whether we see him again in a Scarlet Knights uniform in 2022.

"As far as my decision goes, that's something I'm going to talk over with my family and when the time is right, I'll make that announcement," he said.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder started 11 games in 2021. The 2020 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention made just 12 total tackles and saw his snaps dip as the season progressed. Still, Tverdov was a solid contributor who flashed at times and he has been a mainstay on the line since his redshirt freshman campaign.

While the Scarlet Knights fell one win shy of making a bowl game for the first time since 2014, Tverdov mentioned the program is rising and the team will be much better soon.

"A lot of progress. A lot of guys made tremendous strides and we're headed in the right direction," Tverdov said. "But at the same time, it's hard to hard to get into after a loss like that. Things didn't go our way and it's hard to win a game in this league. So you have to come prepared and give it your best every single day.

But, I'm excited for the future."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board