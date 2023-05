The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver transfer chose the Scarlet Knights over several other top programs as he earned offers from schools such as Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington State, West Virginia and several others.

Rutgers Football has added a big piece via the transfer portal today as former California University of Pennsylvania wide receive JaQuae Jackson has committed to the program.

As a member of the class of 2018, Jackson was from Serra Catholic High School over in McKeesport, Pennsylvania and was unranked before signing on with Cal Univ. of Pennsylvania and would go on to spend the next five years with the program.

This past season with the Vulcans was Jackson's best, as he hauled in 77 receptions for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named a D-II All-American wide receiver. In three seasons with the program, Jackson finished with 148 receptions for 2,120 yards (14.3 yards per reception) and 23 touchdowns.

Jackson has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.