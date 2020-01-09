Contract details for new Rutgers Football asst. Augie Hoffmann
Earlier this week, on Monday afternoon, Rutgers Football program put out a press release to announce the hiring of St. Joe's Regional High School head football coach Augie Hoffman as a Scarlet Knights offensive assistant coach.
The Knight Report requested and obtained the offer letter for Hoffman following an Open Public Records Act request with the university.
Hoffmann's contract is for two years and he is scheduled to make $275,000 in each of those seasons. This salary slots him as fifth highest paid assistant reported so far.
-- OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($800k)
-- DBs Fran Brown ($575k)
-- DL Jim Panagos ($450k)
-- OL Andrew Aurich ($300k)
-- WRs Tiquan Underwood ($250k).
There are also a couple of termination clauses in the contract.
- The University will pay a stipend of $800 per month for the purchase or lease of a vehicle.
- The University will also reimburse up to a total of $25,000 in relocation expenses.
- Termination by Assistant Coach on or prior to September 1, 2020 — an amount to 100% of Hoffman's then-current total annual compensation.
- Termination by Assistant Coach after September 1, 2020 — 20% of then-current total annual compensation.