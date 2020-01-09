Earlier this week, on Monday afternoon, Rutgers Football program put out a press release to announce the hiring of St. Joe's Regional High School head football coach Augie Hoffman as a Scarlet Knights offensive assistant coach.

The Knight Report requested and obtained the offer letter for Hoffman following an Open Public Records Act request with the university.

Hoffmann's contract is for two years and he is scheduled to make $275,000 in each of those seasons. This salary slots him as fifth highest paid assistant reported so far.

-- OC/QB Sean Gleeson ($800k)

-- DBs Fran Brown ($575k)

-- DL Jim Panagos ($450k)

-- OL Andrew Aurich ($300k)

-- WRs Tiquan Underwood ($250k).