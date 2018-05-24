TheKnightReport.net

Commitment Analysis: Jojo Aragona
When the Twitter account of Rutgers Head Wrestling Coach, Scott Goodale, posts the trademarked “BOOM”, it can only mean one thing - a new Scarlet Knight just gave their commitment. That’s just what happened today, as Jojo Aragona, of Pope John (Sparta, NJ), gave his verbal commitment to the Knights. Aragona, ranked 7th in the nation at 138lbs, chose Rutgers over Ohio State, Drexel, Maryland, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.
Aragona is a very technically sound wrestler, who is particularly quick on his feet, and can score at any moment. His physicality and relentless style should make for a smooth transition into the collegiate, and particularly, Big Ten, style. Jojo is a three time NJSIAA state placer (3rd, 2nd, 3rd), and will aim to capture a New Jersey state title prior to his arrival on “The Banks”.
I'm excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career to the Rutgers University pic.twitter.com/POKUNFyW12— JoJo Aragona (@JoJo__Aragona) May 23, 2018
As for the Knights, Aragona is a great addition to what is an already deep group in the lower/middle weights. Incoming freshmen Jake Benner and Malcolm Robinson, in addition to 2017 recruit, Stephen Glasgow, already provided Coach Goodale with a potentially tough and talented stretch from 141 lbs - 157 lbs. With Aragona now added to the fold, Rutgers will have plenty of dependable options and line ups toy with in the coming years.
Jojo Aragona becomes the second top 30 recruit in the class of 2019 to give his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. Rob Kanniard (Wall, NJ) was the first, choosing Rutgers following his 160 lb NJSIAA 2nd place finish in March. Coach Goodale and his staff have their eyes on a number of top prospects still on the board for the 2019 class. With the addition of another blue-chipper or two, it could make the 2019 recruiting class one of the most talented in Coach Goodale’s tenure.