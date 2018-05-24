TheKnightReport.net

When the Twitter account of Rutgers Head Wrestling Coach, Scott Goodale, posts the trademarked “BOOM”, it can only mean one thing - a new Scarlet Knight just gave their commitment. That’s just what happened today, as Jojo Aragona, of Pope John (Sparta, NJ), gave his verbal commitment to the Knights. Aragona, ranked 7th in the nation at 138lbs, chose Rutgers over Ohio State, Drexel, Maryland, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.

Aragona is a very technically sound wrestler, who is particularly quick on his feet, and can score at any moment. His physicality and relentless style should make for a smooth transition into the collegiate, and particularly, Big Ten, style. Jojo is a three time NJSIAA state placer (3rd, 2nd, 3rd), and will aim to capture a New Jersey state title prior to his arrival on “The Banks”.