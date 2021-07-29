COMMITMENT: 2022 Tennessee forward Braeden Moore commits to Rutgers

Class of 2022, Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) forward Braeden Moore has made his decision public and has officially verbally committed to Rutgers Basketball.

Moore took an official visit to campus back at the end of June and has been high on the Rutgers Hoops program and coaching staff ever since.

"Coach Pikiell basically just said to me that he really wants to coach me at the next level,” Moore said immediately after his June visit to campus. “He told me he wants me to become a star at Rutgers for him and he mentioned that college could be a lot of fun, but he also wants me to work hard in the classroom and get my degree. He was pretty straight up with me overall. He always wanted me, he was my first high major to offer me and he wants me to join them badly. That was kind of what the pitch was the whole time.”

Moore is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, as well as the No. 44 overall small forward in the 2022 class per the Rivals.com database.

Moore also visited Nebraska and Wisconsin and held offers from Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Houston, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Cincinnati, St. John's, Memphis, Pepperdine, SMU, Arizona State, TCU, and San Diego State to name a bunch.

As a junior, Moore averaged 18.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists as his team compiled a 27-5 record.

Moore recorded 1,000 points as a sophomore when he averaged 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

