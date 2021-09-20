COMMIT: Rutgers Football lands 2022 DB Thomas Amankwaa
Rutgers Football continues to stock up on local talent in their class of 2022, as Hillsborough (NJ) defensive back prospect Thomas Amankwaa has announced that he has verbally committed to the program via social media.
Amankwaa is listed as a 6-foot, 195-pound safety recruit and is now the 15th commitment this cycle for the Scarlet Knights.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
Amankwaa is technically listed as a safety prospect, but has the ability to play either side of the ball, however Rutgers currently likes him as a defensive back.
"Different schools are talking about different positions," he said. "Some schools want me playing defense, they see me playing safety or corner. Schools that see me on offense see me as a slot or outside guy. It doesn't matter to me."
Stay tuned for more on Amankwaa and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report.