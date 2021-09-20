COMMIT: Rutgers Football lands 2022 DB Thomas Amankwaa

Rutgers Football continues to stock up on local talent in their class of 2022, as Hillsborough (NJ) defensive back prospect Thomas Amankwaa has announced that he has verbally committed to the program via social media.

Amankwaa is listed as a 6-foot, 195-pound safety recruit and is now the 15th commitment this cycle for the Scarlet Knights.

