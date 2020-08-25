With the commitment of Keeler, Rutgers now has a total of 22 verbal commitments in the class of 2021 and once again ranks as one of the top classes in the country, currently coming in at number 16 overall.

Class of 2021, three-star defensive lineman Ryan Keeler out of LaGrange Park, Illinois has committed to Rutgers Football.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect can play on either side of the line, but the Scarlet Knights like him best as a defensive lineman right now.

Keeler only earned his Rutgers offer back in late April and he has been excited about the Scarlet Knights coaching staff ever since.

"I knew it was coming, but I am very excited," Keeler told The Knight Report after announcing the news. "Coach Panagos and I have been talking every day for over a year. He's my guy! I also really believe in what Coach Schiano is doing with the program."

In the end Keeler chose the Scarlet Knights over 31 other offers, some of the schools that were recruiting him included Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue, Wisconsin and many others.

