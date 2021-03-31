SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers Football has landed their fourth four-star in the 2022 class as La Salle (Wyndmoor, PA) running back Samuel Brown has committed to the program.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is graded as a 5.8, four-star prospect per Rivals and is the No. 12 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as the No. 26 overall running back recruit in the 2022 class.

Along with Rutgers, Brown also held offers from schools such as Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wiscosnin.

