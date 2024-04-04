Rutgers Football recently landed a new commitment as 2025 Don Bosco Prep High School (NJ) athlete Renick Dorilas made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights recently.
Now Dorilas just recently announced his decision to transfer to Don Bosco, so to learn more about his game TKR decided to reach out to his former Head Coach in Lou Grasso who runs the Union High School football team.
HOW IS DORILAS ON THE FIELD?: "He's positive and a hard worker no matter the situation. He became a huge threat in offense with his combination of speed and ball skills. He's also always been a lockdown CB, but this past year he worked to become a much more physical tackler."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.