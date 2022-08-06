COACHSPEAK: Rutgers Hoops is getting dangerous forward in Antonio Chol

Rutgers Basketball fans received a surprise recently as class of 2023 forward Antonio Chol made an announcement via social media that he was committing to the Scarlet Knights and reclassifying back to the 2022 class to join the team this season.

Chol is listed as a 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward per Rivals and was unranked as a prospect, so there isn’t a whole lot of information out there about him.

The Knight Report reached out to Minnesota Preparatory head coach Lucas Patterson to learn more about Chol on the court, off the court and more.