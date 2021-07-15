Rutgers landed a huge commitment in Rivals250 and 4-star prospect Moses Walker on Thursday, beating out Big Ten East rival Penn State for the Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall star's services.

The Knight Report spoke with E-Hall head coach Danny Landberg about what the Scarlet Knights are getting in the 6-foot-2, 218-pounder, and Rutgers fans will certainly be excited about what the Dutchmen head man had to say.

