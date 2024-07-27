Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

COACHSPEAK: North Atlanta HC Jamie Aull talks DE commit Chase Linton

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

This summer Rutgers Football recently landed Georgia three-star defensive end recruit Chase Linton as he committed to the program following his Official Visit to campus.

Now we know the offer list and his ranking, but to learn more about Linton's game, The Knight Report reached out to North Atlanta High School Head Coach Jamie Aull.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

HOW IS LINTON ON THE FIELD?: "Chase is a terror on the field. He is relentless. We knew very early on that he was going to be a special edge defender."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement