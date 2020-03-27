Rutgers is on a major recruiting roll, picking up their eighth commitment overall in the current class and fifth in the last week, with the announced decision of Newark (NJ) West Side 2021 linebacker Khayri Banton.

Greg Schiano and staff have made Banton a priority since coming on board late in 2019, re-offering him swiftly and getting him on campus a number of times for visits, while keeping communication constant throughout the process. Those efforts paid off on Thursday, as they landed the 3-star prospect over other offers from programs like Virginia Tech, Boston College, Miami (FL), Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Temple, and others.

Now that he's "in", what will Banton bring to Rutgers when he arrives on campus next year? The Knight Report caught up with his head coach at West Side, Marion Bell, to see what the Scarlet Knights are getting as a player and a person in the rising senior linebacker.