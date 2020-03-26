The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker hails from West Side High School (Newark, NJ) and announced his decision after visiting campus multiple times over the past few months.

Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit from the state of New Jersey as 2021 linebacker Khayri Banton announced his decision on Twitter this evening.

The highly rated three-star prospect visited campus in early March for one of the team's elite junior days and also got a chance to check out the basketball team when they upset No. 9 Maryland.

"It was a great visit. We had dinner, played corn hole, ping pong, arcade basketball, and the large connect four. It was just a lot of great vibes and then we went to the big basketball game to top it all off. It was a night to remember, from talking to the coaches and watching the game. "

Banton is currently ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit and the 10th best player in the state of New Jersey and the sixth player from the Garden State in Rutgers' 2021 class.

Stay tuned for more on Banton right here on The Knight Report!