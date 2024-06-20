Rutgers Football recently landed another three-star recruit from Georgia in defensive end Canaan Edwards as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Edwards game, The Knight Report reached out to his high school Associate Head Coach / Defensive Line coach Levar Sims to learn more about him both on and off the field.
HOW IS EDWARDSON THE FIELD?: "Canaan is like a freak of nature standing at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds that can run like a gazelle and wants to be great and works on his craft. He is relentless to ball and gets there with bad intentions."
