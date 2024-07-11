COACHSPEAK: La Salle College HC Brett Gordon talks 2026 QB Gavin Sidwar
Rutgers Football has dipped into the 2026 class recently as they added a commitment from quarterback Gavin Sidwar out of La Salle College High School over in Pennsylvania.
Now we know his offer list, his recruiting ranking and more, but to learn more about Sidwar's game, The Knight Report reached out to his high school Head Coach Brett Gordon to learn more about him both on and off the field.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
HOW IS SIDWAR ON THE FIELD?: "Gavin is a very cerebral football player with great arm talent and an underrated athlete. He also has a very high football IQ and is a quick learner."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news