News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 00:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

COACH SPEAK: Breaking down transfer DL Michael Dwumfour

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Football added yet another defensive lineman to their roster earlier today when Michigan transfer Michael Dwumfour announced his commitment via social media.Shortly after the move, The Knig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}