COACH SPEAK: Breaking down transfer DL Michael Dwumfour
Rutgers Football added yet another defensive lineman to their roster earlier today when Michigan transfer Michael Dwumfour announced his commitment via social media.Shortly after the move, The Knig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news