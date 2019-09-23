News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 21:52:09 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Class of 2020 / 195-pound wrestler Kyle Epperly commits to Rutgers

Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport
Wrestling Analyst

Rutgers wrestling added some depth to the upper-weights today, as Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial High School -- Jackson, NJ) committed to wrestle for the Scarlet Knights. Epperly is not what would ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}