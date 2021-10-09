Checking in on each B1G team's O/U win total at the halfway point

We are officially halfway through the college football season, kind of sad how fast it is going, but with that being said let's take a look at how our over / under bets are doing up until this point. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

INDIANA HOOSIERS (3-2) THE PICK -- Over 7.5 wins This one does not look good. Penix Jr., who I expected to have a better year is now out for an extended period of time. They are already an underperforming team, and still must play 2 undefeated in Michigan and Michigan state and a top 10 team in Ohio State even if they have not looked as impressive as years past. Only allowed one more loss with that schedule and starting QB out I am not looking forward to our chances here.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS (4-1) THE PICK -- 6 WINS I’m not going to lie to you guys, I did not expect Maryland to get off to this start they are on right now. I thought they would lose to both West Virginia and Illinois, but they battled hard and won close games in both. Now with that being said, they did lose their best wide receiver for the season this past week to injury, so that will hurt them a ton. End of the day I still think this bet could come down to the last game of the season when they travel to Rutgers.

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (5-0) THE PICK -- OVER 8 WINS Off to a great start with this bet, the Wisconsin win last week was a key to getting this over, I think. Nebraska, Northwestern, Indiana, and Maryland still left on the schedule, and the way they have been playing I would be shocked if they did not win 3 of those 4 games. Only problem is they are Michigan and have had the ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in recent memory; still like our position though.

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (5-0) THE PICK -- OVER 4 WINS No better feeling than to cash an over under bet before the halfway point in the season. Nothing more to say here, nice win everyone if you tailed.

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (4-1) THE PICK -- OVER 11 WINS Exact reason I almost took the under with this team is we now hope for a push for the rest of the way. The Buckeyes I thought had the potential to go undefeated in the preseason, but from what they have shown the first 5 weeks that prediction was a mistake. I would not be surprised if they fall to Penn State, or maybe Harbaugh finally gets over the hurdle and knocks them off in the last game of the year.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (5-0) THE PICK -- OVER 9 WINS This has been a great start for our Penn State over play, but we had to have it this way. They still have a hard second half schedule, where they play Iowa and Ohio State on the road, and two top 10 opponents in Michigan and Michigan State at home. They would need one of those games and take care of their business the rest of the year and this over should be in play. This next game vs Iowa is going to show what kind of team they really are.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (3-2) THE PICK -- OVER 4.5 WINS Who would have thought half way through the season I would of wrote less articles than Rutgers had total wins, but here we are. Rutgers has taken business vs teams they had to if we wanted this over to hit. They still have winnable games on this schedule, and I like where we are for their win total. I would not be surprised if this over hit in the next three weeks.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-4) THE PICK -- OVER 4.5 WINS Losses vs UTSA and Maryland at home might have buried this over. They also gave Purdue a game they had no business winning when they turned to backup QB Aidan O’Connell late in the game and he drove down the field for 14 plays and 94 yards for the game winning touchdown. Tough last 6 games where they need 3 wins, not liking where we are at on this one.

IOWA HAWKEYES (5-0) THE PICK -- UNDER 8.5 WINS This one seems like a miss already 5-0, and ranked No. 3 in the country currently. Huge game for them this weekend at home vs Penn State. They are more worried about their inclusion in the college football playoffs, then their over under wins now.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (3-2) THE PICK -- OVER 7 WINS The next 4 games will decide this win total. I do not know what to expect of this Minnesota team, they played with Ohio State for three quarters, and then followed that up by losing to Bowling Green at home while 30-point favorites. All 4 games are winnable, and three of the four will be at home, so we will see after this month.

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (3-3) THE PICK -- UNDER 6 WINS With 6 games left and Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa still on the schedule Nebraska will have to be on upset alert if they want to get to their number for over wins, like our under spot here.

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (1-4) THE PICK -- UNDER 6.5 WINS Have not watched Northwestern much this year, but this bet will come down to the last two weeks. Northwestern will need wins over both Purdue and Illinois for them to one hit their over and two become bowl eligible. Both games are winnable based on the play of the other teams, which will be an interesting ending for them for sure.

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (3-2) THE PICK -- UNDER 5.5 WINS Purdue is on pace to hit their over, but I still like our under play here. 7 games left and need 3 wins to cash, but it will not be easy. On the road vs Iowa and Ohio State are almost locks to be losses barring a huge upset. So that leaves 5 other games where they need 3 wins and I still do not think they are that good, but only time will tell.

WISCONSIN BADGERS (1-3) THE PICK -- UNDER 9.5 WINS The question for this Wisconsin team will be how consistently they can move the ball, especially against higher caliber teams. They should easily be able to get to seven wins at least, but will it will be hard to trust them enough to reach the double digit threshold. Therefore I'm going with the under this season for the Badgers.