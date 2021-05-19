CBS Sports ranks Greg Schiano 34th among Power Five coaches

Each year, CBS Sports ranks every college football head coach from the Power Five conferences and Schiano recently saw his ranking shoot up five spots as he is now No. 34 in the nation.

Rutgers Football head coach has only been back on the banks for one season, but he has made some strides both on and off the field and it’s now showing as the national media has listed Schiano among the top Power 5 coaches in the country.

“It's no surprise to me that Schiano climbs in the rankings this season after going 3-6 in his first year back, but I am a little surprised he didn't climb higher than five spots,” CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote. “I mean, Rutgers went 3-21 over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and Schiano matched that total in only 37.5% of as many games. Still, I guess we're all taking more of a wait-and-see approach with this one. 2020 rank: 39 (+5).”

Schiano and the Scarlet Knights might’ve only had three wins last season, but they all came against Big Ten programs as the conference decided to only play one another for the 2020 season. Now had the program been able to play an out of conference schedule, one could argue that Rutgers had a good shot at a bowl game in 2020.

On top of some solid play on the field last season, Schiano and staff have also been doing a great job on the recruiting trail as they finished with the number 38 overall recruiting class for 2021, marking the first time they have finished in the top 40 since the 2012 recruiting cycle.

The Scarlet Knights also have the number 11 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle, which currently features five four-star recruits and is led by the number three dual-threat quarterback in the country in Gavin Wimsatt and six of New Jersey’s top 25 prospects.

