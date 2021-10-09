Catching up with Scarlet Knights 2022 DL commit DJ Allen

The Scarlet Knights played host to a majority of their commits last Saturday for their home tilt against Ohio State, including Leo (IN) defensive lineman DJ Allen.

It was the 6-foot-7, 230-pounder’s third trip to Piscataway in four months with this one being his first game visit.

Getting a feel for the game atmosphere at SHI Stadium was new for him, although the same old stuff brought him the most joy – the company of his future teammates and coaches.

“It was a whole lot of fun,” Allen told The Knight Report. “Most of the commits were there and I enjoyed being with a whole lot of people. I talked to some of the coaches too before and after the game and it was nice to see everyone in person. It wasn’t what we wanted, but there are so many things we can work on and improve.”