TheKnightReport - Catching up with Rutgers Women's Hoops target Alexis Hess

Catching up with Rutgers Women's Hoops target Alexis Hess
Upcoming Sophomore Alexis Hess will be a highly touted recruit over the next few years as she continues through high school. The 6 foot combo guard is oozing with potential, she has already obtained double digit offers even though she has only completed one year of high school. By her senior year we could be looking at Hess as a top-10 prospect in the country depending on her development over the next three years.
Due to Covid-19 it has been hard for most athletes to find ways to continue improving their games. However, Hess mentioned it has not been that hard for her to continue to train as she had found ways to keep the ball going in the net. Standing at 6’ feet tall Hess is a tall guard that has the tools to match. Hess is a versatile recruit as she can handle the ball at point or score the ball on her own at the two-guard position. The Class of 2023 guard prides her game on having the ability to be playmaker, score from all three levels of the floor, and exploiting mismatches in the post with her height. Hess says she models her game after Maya Moore and Kevin Durant because of their abilities to score in a number of different ways.
Hess will be a highly sought after recruit although, luckily for the Rutgers faithful, she has built a good relationship with the coaching staff. Hess highlighted that her relationship with Coach Stringer is solid and she does appreciate the connection that they have built. Rutgers has left a good impression on Hess as she has even said that not only were the coaching staff great to her but even security and the secretary of the Women’s basketball program have made her feel comfortable about the university.
Understanding that Hess will take all her visits and go through the recruiting process as it is still very early. Hess has been very impressed with Rutgers and plans on visiting again as the effects of Coronavirus has halted a lot of her recruiting visits. However, Rutgers has left solid influence on Hess, she will still have other programs recruiting her but if Coach Stringer and company can get this Pennsylvania Native to come to New Brunswick we could be looking at a potential program changing talent in Alexis Hess.
