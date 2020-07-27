TheKnightReport - Catching up with Rutgers Women's Hoops target Alexis Hess

Upcoming Sophomore Alexis Hess will be a highly touted recruit over the next few years as she continues through high school. The 6 foot combo guard is oozing with potential, she has already obtained double digit offers even though she has only completed one year of high school. By her senior year we could be looking at Hess as a top-10 prospect in the country depending on her development over the next three years. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1st, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Due to Covid-19 it has been hard for most athletes to find ways to continue improving their games. However, Hess mentioned it has not been that hard for her to continue to train as she had found ways to keep the ball going in the net. Standing at 6’ feet tall Hess is a tall guard that has the tools to match. Hess is a versatile recruit as she can handle the ball at point or score the ball on her own at the two-guard position. The Class of 2023 guard prides her game on having the ability to be playmaker, score from all three levels of the floor, and exploiting mismatches in the post with her height. Hess says she models her game after Maya Moore and Kevin Durant because of their abilities to score in a number of different ways.