Rutgers Baseball (19-7) opened up Big Ten Conference play on Friday with a win against Michigan State (14-10), partially in thanks due to some late-inning heroics. The Scarlet Knights were trailing all game long before scoring four unanswered runs in the last two innings to secure the victory.

Rutgers senior LHP Justin Sinibaldi got the start for Rutgers, going 6.0 innings while allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), one walk, and four strikeouts.

Redshirt freshman LHP Donovan Zsak would come in next and he earned the win after only throwing 1.0 inning, not allowing allowing a single run in the eighth. Closer Joey DeChiaro finished it off, earning his fourth save of the season with 1.0 inning pitched while allowing allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Scarlet Knights offense got off to a slow start, but figured it out before it was too late. At the plate, the Rutgers offense scored four runs on 11 hits including two very clutch hits late in the game.

Second baseman Cameron Love was the player of the game for the Scarlet Knights, going 2-for-4 with a double and the game-winning two-run single up the middle in the top of the ninth.

Leadoff hitter RJ Johnson came up with a clutch two-run home run in the eighth inning that tied the game for Rutgers. Finally freshman first baseman Ty Doucette went 1-for-4 with a double and Jackson Natili went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks.